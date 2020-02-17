VIDEO: Thief goes on purse-snatching spree in Concord shopping center

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Concord police say a suspect, shown in video, dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt went on a purse snatching spree last week.

“Oh my God….stealing!”

Shoppers like Navin Patel were shocked after watching this surveillance video…which shows the suspect stealing from a woman as she’s unloading items into her car in the parking lot at 2050 Monument Boulevard.

“So daring I can’t believe it,” Patel said. “These things are happening in broad daylight.”

“That’s horrible man,” Jeffrey Hancock said. “People are really digging down deep to steal from people you know?”

On three separate occasions, police said the suspect stole purses from parked cars and then got away in a waiting vehicle, described as dark colored 2019 Honda Accord.

Shoppers at Smart Foodservice and Big Lots said the area could use more security.

“Wish there was better security out here but I don’t know what to do it about it,” Patrick said. “Something like that should never happen.”

“This area we don’t normally dare to come out in the evenings at night time because we know there are a lot of apartments and things do happen here,” Patel said. “This area is prone to this thing.”

“Gotta go shopping with somebody these days,” Hancock said. “I don’t know.”

If you have any helpful information, contact the Concord Police Department.

