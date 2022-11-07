OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Thieves broke into an adult entertainment store Saturday morning in Oakland, the business owner confirmed to KRON4. The owner of Feelmore said over $1,000 in products were stolen and the thieves took about $600 cash from the register.

The incident happened around 6 a.m., and surveillance video obtained by KRON4 (above) shows the thieves’ presence triggered an alarm to go off. That led to a response from the Oakland Police Department and California Highway Patrol.

KRON4 reached out to OPD but have yet to receive a response back.

Feelmore is located at 1703 Telegraph Ave. It is located downtown and one block away from the Fox Theater. The business also has another location in Berkeley.