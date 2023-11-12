(KRON) — A San Jose smoke shop was broken into early Sunday morning, and it was all caught on video. Thieves were seen stealing a number of products from Monsters of Rock.

The burglary happened around 5 a.m., at the smoke shop on 461 Blossom Hill Road, the San Jose Police Department confirmed. Police were not able to provide any further details about the burglary.

However, surveillance video obtained by KRON4 shows at least four unknown suspects, who appear to be male, with face coverings involved in the theft. Two cars were used to execute the break-in: one white Hyundai sedan and one gray sedan.

The white sedan was used to crash into the business and allow the suspects to enter. After taking an unknown amount of products from the store, the suspects fled in the gray sedan.

Around the 8-minute mark of the video, an alarm is heard going off after the vehicle crashes into the business. Watch the car crashing into the business in the video player above.

KRON4 contacted Monsters of Rock for comment on the incident. We have not heard back.

This story will be updated.