(KRON) — A group of burglars were caught in the act at 7-Eleven in Vallejo on Friday night. A car was seen ramming into the front entrance of the store on Georgia Street.

The suspects were able to gain entry and steal a number of cigarettes and other tobacco products off the 7-Eleven’s shelves. The group was seen arriving at the store in two cars.

At least four suspects were seen entering the business after the car rammed into the 7-Eleven. No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

KRON4 reached out to the Vallejo Police Department for more information. We are waiting to hear back.