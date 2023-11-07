(KRON) — Video from a crime scene in Oakland shows a backhoe’s shovel inside a convenience store after a burglary early Monday morning.

The victimized store is an Ampm convenience store located at 889 West Grand Ave. in West Oakland. The Oakland Police Department said the burglary happened just after 2:15 a.m.

Officers were dispatched by a burglary alarm and arrived to find part of the backhoe inside the store. Nobody was inside the store.

“During the preliminary investigation, officers determined an unknown number of individuals forced entry into the business through the front window. The individuals exited the business with an unknown amount of loss and fled the scene in a vehicle,” OPD said.

Another video from the scene shows the shovel busting through the window and crushing an ATM. A suspect later enters the store to steal from the machine.

OPD asks anyone with information about this burglary to call (510) 238-3951.