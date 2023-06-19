SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Drivers heading to Treasure Island are in for some changes as the old offramp to the island from the Bay Bridge closes this week, Caltrans announced on Monday.

The existing off-ramp to Treasure Island from the Bay Bridge will be closed on Thursday at 7 a.m. by the San Francisco County Transportation Authority. The new exit for drivers heading toward Yerba Buena Island and Treasure Island is on the right lane, just past the tunnel on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge. It opened on May 7.

KRON On is streaming now

CalTrans shared an animation to help drivers see the change more clearly. The animation shows that drivers will need to travel past the old left-hand exit, through the tunnel on the lower deck of the bridge and exit on the right-hand side.