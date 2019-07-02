VIDEO: Trump criticizes San Francisco over cleanliness

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump says he is considering getting involved in the homeless crisis in cities like San Francisco.

In an interview with Fox News Monday night, the president was asked about the cleanliness of cities like New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

“It’s very sad, very sad,” he said.

“It’s disgraceful…. police officers are getting sick just by walking the beat. I mean they’re actually getting very sick. The people are getting sick. The people there are living in hell too,” Trump added.

“Areas that you used to think as being you know really something, very special, you take a look at what’s going on in San Francisco, it’s terrible. ” Trump said. “So we’re looking at it very seriously. We may intercede. We may do something to get that whole thing cleaned up.”

During the interview, President Trump did not provide specifics for what federal government intervention in San Francisco could look like, but he blamed the “liberal establishment” for the problems