OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland family is cleaning up after a group of criminals burglarized and ransacked both of their businesses. It happened early Wednesday at Woody’s Laundromat and Woody’s Cafe on Park Boulevard, and it was all caught on camera.

One of the owners says he feels incredibly violated and helpless. The video above shows the suspects that broke into both of those businesses. The owner says this happens way too often in Oakland.

Surveillance cameras captured several thieves pulling up in an SUV, smashing the glass windows, and making their way inside.

“They broke the two glass doors to enter,” owner Robert Ma told KRON4. “They kicked down several doors inside to the office, to the employee room, you know, they did quite a bit of damage.”

Ma says he was frustrated watching the suspects burglarize the laundromat and their business next door at the same time.

“Disgusted. Violated,” he said. “This is the first time. We’ve been in business for 35 years and this is the first time they actually broke into, inside the business. We’ve been robbed a couple of times.”

Ma says the thieves ransacked both businesses and stole cash. He says this double-burglary makes it feel like he was targeted, along with other Asian-owned businesses in Oakland.

“I feel like the Asian community is under siege,” he said.

While Ma says Oakland police responded quickly and were at the businesses before he arrived, he says there needs to be more accountability and less lawlessness in the town.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

“I love Oakland but this is getting way out of hand,” he said. “People getting robbed and then there’s a trend of robbing people of their watches. I mean they’re shooting people, executing them broad daylight.”

Police haven’t made any arrests in this case. Almost two weeks ago, another business across the street from Woody’s – Ivy Hill Cannabis – was also broken into.