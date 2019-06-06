Bay Area

VIDEO: Vallejo police searching for suspects seen shooting at each other

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 06:32 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 06:32 PM PDT

VALLEJO (KRON) -- Police in Vallejo are trying to gather information on a shooting last week involving four people firing weapons toward each other in a residential neighborhood.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting, which shows three people running down the street, holding their weapons, firing toward something. 

The shooting happened last Thursday near Ohio and Mendocino streets in Vallejo. 

Police believe a total of four people were involved, but are unsure what prompted the shooting.

More than 30 shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.

The Vallejo Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have information on it to contact detectives at (707) 648-4524.

Police say a blue BMW and white sedan are somehow connected to the shooting.

