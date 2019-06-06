VIDEO: Vallejo police searching for suspects seen shooting at each other
VALLEJO (KRON) -- Police in Vallejo are trying to gather information on a shooting last week involving four people firing weapons toward each other in a residential neighborhood.
Police released surveillance video of the shooting, which shows three people running down the street, holding their weapons, firing toward something.
The shooting happened last Thursday near Ohio and Mendocino streets in Vallejo.
Police believe a total of four people were involved, but are unsure what prompted the shooting.
More than 30 shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.
The Vallejo Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have information on it to contact detectives at (707) 648-4524.
Police say a blue BMW and white sedan are somehow connected to the shooting.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- VIDEO: FEDEX DELIVERY MAN THROWS PACKAGES IN SAN JOSE
- EARTHQUAKE STORM RATTLES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
- DRAKE TAKES A DIG AT KEVIN DURANT; MACAULAY CULKIN RESPONDS
- MAJOR RIDESHARE CHANGES GO INTO EFFECT AT SFO
- MAN ARRESTED IN DEADLY SHOOTING AT FAIRFIELD GAS STATION
Bay Area News
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Florida daycare worker accused of 30 instances of abuse
- Massive ladybug swarm over California shows up on radar
- Raptors Kyle Lowry gets shoved by courtside fan
- Raptors take 2-1 series lead with 123-109 win