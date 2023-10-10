SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There is a vehicle fire on the westbound lanes of the San Francisco Bay Bridge Tuesday morning that was first reported to dispatchers at 10:25 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP dispatched a SIG alert.

The vehicle fire occurred on the approach to the Treasure Island Road exit.

The right shoulder is affected by the fire and the CHP advises motorists to expect delays.

Video of the incident showed a large amount of black smoke emanating from a car that appeared fully engulfed in flames. There was no immediate word on if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.