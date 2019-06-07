VIDEO: Violent brawl erupts at East Bay Golden Corral

CONCORD (KRON) — Three people were arrested Thursday night after a huge brawl broke out at the Golden Corral in Concord.

The fight, which was caught on camera, happened Thursday night at the restaurant on Diamond Boulevard.

In video of the incident provided to Claycord.com, multiple people are seen on camera swinging at each other, with several people falling to the ground.

A baby’s cries are also heard in the background, as well as people saying they need to break up the fight.

Police say they received a call at 8:31 p.m. about the fight.

Arriving officers were met by a large crowd outside of the restaurant.

They learned two women, who knew each other, got into a fight inside the restaurant “due to a conflict that had occurred in the past.”

Police arrested a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl, both residents of Antioch, for battery.

An 18-year-old from Pittsburg was also arrested for an unrelated incident.

Corral One, LLC, a Golden Corral Franchise sent the following statement to KRON4:

We are aware of a disturbance at our restaurant in Concord, CA and notified local authorities who are investigating. Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported. The safety of our guests and co-workers is our priority.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES