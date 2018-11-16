VIDEO: Walnut Creek animal shelter taking in pets from Camp Fire zone
WALNUT CREEK (KRON) - The Camp Fire is not just a human crisis, but animals are being affected as well.
KRON4's Maureen Kelly went to a Walnut Creek animal shelter that is taking in dogs from the fire zone.
Watch the above video to see Maureen's full report.
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
