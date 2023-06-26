(KRON) — A Waymo vehicle blocked a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency bus at an intersection in San Francisco, and video of the incident was shared to Reddit on Sunday afternoon.

The Reddit user posted the video and wrote that the Waymo vehicle had blocked an intersection on the corner of Clay and Leavenworth streets. In the video, several passengers can be seen exiting the bus. One person puts their hands up and gives the Waymo vehicle two thumbs down.

“There’s no one driving the car,” someone says as the camera pans to the crowd. Several onlookers appeared to stop and take photos of the incident while standing on the street corner.

Amongst the comments making jokes on the post, some Reddit users expressed real concerns over self-driving technology.

Self-driving vehicles from several companies have caused incidents across the city over the past year, causing autonomous driving critics to become more vocal about the technology. In April, over 300 Cruise vehicles were recalled after one crashed into a SFMTA bus in March.

Last month, a Waymo vehicle struck and killed a small dog. Tesla’s self-driving technology has also been at the forefront of the conversation, and not all of it has been positive. On a test ride of Tesla’s newly-released full self drive update last week, a self-driving Tesla missed a stop sign. The driver was forced to take over and narrowly avoided a crash.