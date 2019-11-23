Live Now
VIDEO: Witness of BART stabbing describes victim’s final moments

Bay Area

HAYWARD (KRON) – Just minutes before attempting to save Tyrone Oliver Williams’ life, 22-year-old college student Sophia Humphrey was in an elevator with Jermaine Jeremiah Brim — the man she saw stab Williams to death on the BART train.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal sat down with Humphrey who described what it was like during Williams’ final moments.

“It’s clear that he was someone who would stand up for other people and I hope that my presence gave him assurance in his last moments,” Humphrey said.

