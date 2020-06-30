VIDEO: Woman, 81, brutally attacked, robbed at gunpoint in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police have released surveillance video showing the brutal attack of an 81-year-old woman who was robbed at gunpoint on Monday afternoon.
The victim told authorities the suspect was a man between 20 and 30-years-old, around 230 pounds. A vehicle description of a silver Jeep Cherokee was also given.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
