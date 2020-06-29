VIDEO: Woman coughs on Belmont bartender after being told to wear mask

Live Now
BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Video surveillance has been released of an incident that occurred last weekend at a bar in San Mateo County.

A woman and her friend entered St. James Gate bar and restaurant in Belmont on June 19. The woman apparently was not social distancing and bumping into people inside the bar.

The bartender asked the woman to put on her mask, but the woman got upset and coughed in his face.

Security and the owner of the bar kicked the woman and her friend out. As the woman was being escorted out, she flipped people off and knocked over chairs.

While the bar did not contact authorities regarding the matter, it is posting pictures so other bars in the area don’t allow the woman in their establishments.

