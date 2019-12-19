VIDEO: Woman delivers food, then steals packages in Berkeley, police say

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police in Berkeley are investigating after a food delivery driver was caught on camera stealing packages from a housing complex after delivering food.

The theft happened Friday night just before 7 p.m. at a building at 2117 Haste Street in Berkeley, according to police.

The woman can be seen entering the front lobby of the building with food in hand.

The woman handed off the food to someone and then returned to the lobby.

Video shows her grabbing several packages from the lobby and walking outside to a car.

Berkeley Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman seen in the video.

If you have information, contact police at (510) 981-5737.