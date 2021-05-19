VIDEO: Woman spits on San Jose restaurant employee after allegedly being told to wear a mask

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman spit on an employee inside a San Jose restaurant reportedly after being asked to wear a mask, a TikTok video shows.

In the video, the woman is standing in front of a plastic barrier at the cash register and leans in to spit before walking out of the door of Umai Savory Hot Dogs’ San Jose location.

The caption to the video on TikTok said “just because the staff politely asked her to put on her mask.”

The employee, who is not seen in the frame, said she was helping the customer and had 3-4 other employees witnessing the incident.

This story will be updated with further interviews with the restaurant employees.

