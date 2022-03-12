SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman stole a bottle of alcohol worth $4,000 from a San Jose restaurant, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday afternoon.

Video shows a woman walking behind the counter of Grand View restaurant’s bar then walking away with the bottle — with the camera footage’s timestamp showing the incident happened on Tuesday.

Since the stolen property is valued over $950, the crime is considered to be grand theft and a felony, according to California law.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help for any information about the suspect or the case.