Video: Wrong way driver spotted on Highway 101 in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Video captured a truck driving the wrong way on Highway 101 in Petaluma Thursday.
The black truck is seen driving southbound on northbound Highway 101.
A video was taken by a driver going southbound on the highway.
You can hear several cars honking.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
