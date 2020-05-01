Live Now
Video: Wrong way driver spotted on Highway 101 in Petaluma

Bay Area

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Video captured a truck driving the wrong way on Highway 101 in Petaluma Thursday.

The black truck is seen driving southbound on northbound Highway 101.

A video was taken by a driver going southbound on the highway.

You can hear several cars honking.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

