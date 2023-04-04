EL SOBRANTE, Calif. (KRON) — Videos shared with KRON4 appear to show people breaking into a gold dealer business in the East Bay. KM Cash for Gold’s owner says it has been broken into four times in January and February, including twice on Feb. 22.

Video from Feb. 22, which you can watch at the top of the story, shows as many as 11 people enter the store after one suspect uses a crowbar to pry the door open. Once inside, the suspects are seen browsing through the store, looking at several items, and leaving after a short time.

Khalid Zouhair, the store owner, says the store was first broken into on April 5 and April 21 of 2022. It was hit again in 2023 on Jan. 4, Jan. 18 and twice on February 22.

Zouhair says nothing was taken from the safe where he keeps all of his jewelry. Video from previous robbery attempts shows several men spending nearly 10 minutes attempting to lug the safe out of the store before giving up and leaving. View a sped-up version of the video below.

While the thieves were unable to make away with the safe, Zouhair says it was damaged. The windows, displays and doors of the business were damaged as well, and he says he had to pay to fix the damages out of pocket.

Zouhair believes the same suspects are involved in several of the burglary attempts, saying they wore similar clothing and knew where he kept the jewelry.

In all of these instances, the suspects were able to flee before police arrived. Zouhair does not believe any suspects have been arrested in connection to the crimes. KRON4 reached out to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office regarding the incidents and is awaiting a response.