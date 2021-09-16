Videos show moments before Fremont police fatally shoot suspect

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department shared videos showing the moments before an officer shot and killed a suspect in late August.

According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Southlake Mobile Home Park on the evening of August 25. There, they found a victim who had been shot in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Within the hour, around 6:04 p.m., Fremont police said they saw and tried to stop a man who matched the suspect description, near the intersection of Auto Mall Parkway and Southlake Common.

According to police, during the officer and suspect interaction, an officer shot the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at 6:23 p.m. Police said they recovered a handgun at the scene.

Body camera footage shared with the media shows at least three officers moving in on the suspect, who was laying flat face down on the ground. The last seconds appear to show an officer’s foot on top of the handgun that was with the suspect, with the suspect appearing to comply with their commands for him not to move.

Watch below:

“The exact chain of events is under investigation, and additional details of the shooting will be released after all evidence is examined,” police said.

The Alameda County District Attorney is also conducting an investigation into the shooting.