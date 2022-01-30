Vietnamese restaurant in San Francisco to close after nearly 4 decades

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A staple in San Francisco’s Financial District is now in jeopardy.

It is set to close next month after being blindsided by the building’s owner.

Sai’s Vietnamese restaurant has been serving the community for 37 years and was recently told by its landlord that they have to vacate the building in 30 days.

Now, the owners are scrambling, trying to find ways to save their historic restaurant.

After serving the community for nearly four decades, the restaurant is being forced to close after receiving an abrupt 30-day notice to vacate from the building’s landlord, which is a national company called SHVO.

Chi says their lease is set to expire on Feb. 28, but just a few days ago, they were under the impression that the building’s owner was going to renew their lease.

That was not the case, and Chi now has to worry about all of her employees — most of whom are family members.

To many of her employees, this place is much more than just a restaurant.

Stanley Tsan’s parents opened Sai’s back in the 1980s.

He and his brother Henry practically grew up at this restaurant. They’ve watched the business evolve over the years but say these last few have by far been the hardest.

The family says they asked their landlord for an extension but had no luck.

KRON4 reached out to SHVO, the building’s owner, but have not heard back yet.

Meanwhile, the family started a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising money to purchase and relocate to another building in the same area.