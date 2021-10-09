Viewer photos: Fans show off Giants pride for NLDS Game 2 vs. Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Camilo Doval #75 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with Buster Posey #28 after the final out of Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on October 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Play ball!

San Francisco Giants fans are ready for Game 2 of the National League Division Series.

The Giants took the lead in the series after beating their rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Friday 4-0 at Oracle Park.

San Francisco looks to get a 2-0 series lead Saturday night before heading down south for Game 3 Monday at Dodger Stadium.

KRON4 wants to see you show your Bay Area pride by sending photos in your Giants gear to web@kron4.com or tag us on Facebook or Twitter.

Go Giants!

