Viewer photos: Fans show off Giants pride for NLDS Game 2 vs. Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Play ball!
San Francisco Giants fans are ready for Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
The Giants took the lead in the series after beating their rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Friday 4-0 at Oracle Park.
San Francisco looks to get a 2-0 series lead Saturday night before heading down south for Game 3 Monday at Dodger Stadium.
