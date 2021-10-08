VIEWER PHOTOS: Show your Warriors and Giants pride

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: The San Francisco Giants celebrate as they clinch the NL West after a game against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park on October 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It is a big day for Bay Area sports against their Southern California rivals.

The San Francisco Giants begin their 2021 playoff run Friday night against archrival Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park while the Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center in a preseason exhibition.

The Giants (107 wins) and Dodgers (106) had the two best records during the regular season and will face each other in the postseason for the first time ever.

The Warriors and Lakers have championship aspirations for the 2021-22 season. The two teams have won two of the last four NBA titles — Golden State in 2018 and Los Angeles in 2020.

