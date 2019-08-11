Vigil and town hall meeting held in Campbell for recent shootings

CAMPBELL (KRON) — “No one needs an assault rifle — no one,” Amanda Dillon, a survivor of the Gilroy shooting said.

Dillon was in the crossfire with her 8-year-old son at the Garlic Festival.

“When I told him I had an opportunity to speak to some lawmakers, he said I have to go,” she said. “So he’s asking for me to stand up for him.”

Dillon shared her story at a vigil and town hall for the victims of the mass shootings.

She among assembly members, community leaders and anti-violence activists are denouncing gun violence across the country.

Rachel Michelson from the group “Moms Demand Action” is using this moment to get the senate to vote on universal background checks and red flag laws.

“Every day 100 people pass away from gun violence,” Michelson said. “So while these mass shootings get a lot of attention as they should, we also want all forms of gun violence to end.”

Easy gun access was the topic in Saturday night’s event.

Ginger NcClure lit candles thinking of the victims in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton.

“I’m looking for hope,” NcClure said. “Shootings have occurred and I feel like I need to do something, and this is a good place to start.”