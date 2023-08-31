(KRON) — A vigil will be held Thursday night for a beloved San Francisco store clerk after he was killed following a robbery at a store he worked at in the Richmond District.

Last week, Yohannes Tewolde, 60, was assaulted with a baseball bat during a robbery at around 9:31 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital with significant injuries where he later died on Tuesday.

The community is urging anyone who knew Tewolde to attend the event. The vigil will be held at 9 p.m. in front of the Richmond Market on the corner of 41st Avenue and Balboa Street.

“He worked 7 days a week and always shared his warm smile with customers,” the GoFundMe page for Tewolde and his family states.

No arrests have been made. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has asked for the public to come forward if they have any information.

This incident is currently being investigated by SFPD’s Night Investigations Unit and Crime Scene Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444.