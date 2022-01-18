Vigil for NYC subway victim Michelle Go

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Community members across the Bay Area came together for a vigil in honor of Fremont native, Michelle Go.

Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, was waiting for a subway train at the Times Square station Saturday morning when a man shoved her from behind, police said.

Former classmates and coworkers gathered for a vigil in San Francisco’s Chinatown Tuesday night. And a similar vigil also took place in New York City’s times square, an area close to where Go lost her life.

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu spoke at the vigil calling for a stop to the violence and racism against Asian communities.

New York City police later arrested a homeless man who fled from the subway station but later turned himself in.

He was identified as 61-year-old Simon martial and has been charged with second degree murder.