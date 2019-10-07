Vigil held for 15-year-old boy shot, killed in Newark

A KRON4 exclusive.

NEWARK (KRON) — Family and friends have now identified the Newark 15-year-old killed on Thursday as Anthony Guzman.

Newark police say Guzman died from a gunshot wound and they’ve arrested another 15-year-old for his death.

On Sunday, Guzman’s family held a vigil and fundraiser to help the family with funeral costs.

Family spoke with KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky.

“A lot of memories,” Elias Cantu said. “A lot of years just down the drain and it didn’t feel right.”

Elias Cantu found out his best friend, 15-year-old Anthony Guzman, suddenly died on Thursday.

Newark police said they responded to a report of a shooting at Braidburn Avenue and found Guzman with a gunshot wound.

He later died at the hospital.

“He was a really good person with a big heart,” Elias said. “I’ve known him since the end of 4th grade.”

Family and friends said they’re still trying to grasp the little details of what happened.

Newark police arrested another 15-year-old, one of Guzman’s friends, during the investigation.

“We would always hang out, me, Anthony and Christian,” Elias said. “This is all of us right here.”

On Sunday, Guzman’s family laid out a memorial for Anthony.

Family and friends launched a GoFundMe page and organized a taco fundraiser to help pay for the funeral costs.

Guzman’s family was too upset to talk on camera but say Anthony was loved by many and will be missed.

“I just want them to know the good side of Anthony, not the bad side,” Elias said. “He had a really big heart and he cared for a lot of people.”

“He was a joker,” Celes Cantu added.

Guzman was also an athlete.

The Newark Soccer Club posted on Facebook after hearing about Guzman’s death.

The Newark School District also shared a message, offering counseling and support to other MacGregor alternative school students and students at Newark High School.