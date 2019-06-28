Vigil held for Ford dealership shooting victims

Live Now
MORGAN HILL (KRON) – People in Morgan Hill are remembering the victims of the deadly shooting at the Ford dealership earlier this week.

59-year-old Brian Light and 38-year-old Xavier Souto worked at the Morgan Hill Ford dealership in the parts and service departments.

That’s where they were shot and killed Tuesday night by a former co-worker who was angry after just being fired from his job in the parts department.

Both men touched many lives, including customers at the dealership.

Souto was remembered as a loved father and husband, while Light was a single father who leaves behind two sons.

