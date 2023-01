HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — A vigil is being held Friday evening in Half Moon Bay to remember the victims of this week’s mass shooting that killed seven people. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Mac Dutra Park on 504 Main Street.

Kelly Avenue and Main Street will be closed for the vigil. Parking is expected to be limited.

Watch the vigil live in the player above.