SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A crowd gathered at a vigil in Japantown underneath the pagoda at the Peace Plaza Tuesday night in honor of the security guard who was shot and killed while serving the mall by Webster Street and Post Street earlier this month.

San Francisco Board Supervisors Dean Preston and Ahsha Safai along with Reverend Amos Brown were all in attendance to support the family. Speakers offered their condolences to 40-year-old Gavin Boston’s loved ones, saying although he worked for just two months as a guard there, merchants at the Japantown shopping center came to appreciate him very much for his care and kindness.

Boston was said to have loved nature and art; that he was a writer with dreams of becoming a filmmaker who took on this job just a bike ride away from home because it gave him the ability to dedicate more time to writing screenplays.

The family shared they were surprised when he chose to take on the role but said he was always a lover not a fighter and was a mediator even as a kid himself.

“It was a real shock to us to say the least that this is the way he would be taken from us,” said Carla Seawright, Boston’s sister. “It’s going to be a long road ahead of us, never thought I’d have to deal with the court system before. We’ve been made to understand that we won’t even see a trial for this young man for another year-and-a-half.”

“We’ve all heard that it takes a village to take care of people and that’s something we haven’t been doing for years,” said Jon Boston, Gavin Boston’s brother. “We walk around in a little bubble, and I’m guilty… We start creating our own realities.”

The family said they learned Boston had talked with the teen for about seven minutes before the boy allegedly turned a gun on him. Boston’s brother was overcome with grief and shed tears as he shared his take on gun violence in America, saying it takes a village, that guidance may not always be available within a child’s home and that there are too many firearms in circulation in the wrong hands.

Boston’s sister expressed how their family is more saddened than angry about the fact that a boy, just 15 years old, took her beloved brother’s life. She said Boston would not want to see that young man’s life go to waste; that instead, they hope there are resources in the juvenile justice system that help him turn his life around to become a man of character, compassion and community.

To support Boston’s family, donate here.