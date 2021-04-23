Vigil honors Oakland father, daughter killed after house set on fire by suspected arsonist

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — On Friday, a vigil was held for a father and daughter killed when their house was burned down in Oakland.

And it’s being investigated as arson.

Easm Musleh died heroically, doing what any father would do — sacrificing himself trying to rescue his 1-year-old daughter Aliyah from danger.

Tragically, they were both killed in a fire last Saturday at their home in East Oakland.

Video shows the vigil held in honor of their memory.

“Easm is a hero,” Faisal Alsamma said.

Easm’s brother-in-law Faisal Alsamma their muslim family was observing the holy month of ramadan that night when their home was suddenly engulfed in flames.

“Around like 11:50 p.m., we heard somebody kick the door and break the glasses and the kids run fast downstairs,” Alsamma said. Somebody come for us. We heard this bomb and explode you know.”

Alsamma says both he and Easm started evacuating family members from the burning building.

“I saved my little cousin and Esam he said, ‘My daughter! My wife! My aunt!'” Alsamma said.

Most of Easm Musleh’s family escaped, including his wife who is 9-months pregnant.

Then the 37-year-old father went back inside for his baby-girl Aliya but neither of them would make it out alive.

His body was found later with Aliya in his arms.

Oakland police are investigating the fire as an act of arson that may be connected to a previous shooting and fire where Easm Musleh works at a liquor store not far from his home.

“He should right now feel the pain or should cry but I think whoever did it he doesn’t have any heart,”Alsamma said.

Oakland police and crime-stoppers are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.