BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A vigil took place Monday night to honor the two teenage brothers who were killed in an Airbnb house party shooting over the weekend.

The vigil was held inside the Longfellow Middle School. The family of the two teenagers asked for privacy during the vigil, according to the school’s principal.

Jazy and Angel Soleto attended Berkeley High School. Jazy, 17, was described as quieter than his younger brother and focused on college. Angel, 15, was described as a “class clown” who constantly made people laugh.

On Monday, friends reflected on losing the brothers in such a violent way. “It is really sad when I heard about it, and the violent world we live in,” said Henry, a Berkeley High School student.

“I knew him since elementary school, so it was really hard to get through the day,” said one student.

This student said she was very close to Angel, but didn’t want to go on camera given some of the circumstances coming out about the shooting.

On Monday, Oakland Police Chief Leronne Armstrong said initial reports indicate the shooting was prompted after a conflict occurred at school.

KRON On is streaming news live now

In one class, students are working on a project for the family to help with their healing process. “We are making a card for the family,” said Rainer Bissel, Berkeley High School student.

The two brothers were the oldest of six siblings. On a GoFundMe page, it mentions how their single mom loved her sons very much and their siblings idolized them.