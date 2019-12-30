Vigil held honoring teens killed in Pleasanton car crash

DUBLIN (KRON) – Hundreds gather at an East Bay high school to remember the victims of a horrific Christmas night crash.

Three Dublin High School students were killed and two others were seriously injured.

A vigil was organized on Sunday night to help bring peace to the community.

Holding candles and each other, hundreds paid their respects to the students killed and injured in the car crash.

16-year-old twin brothers Mark and Michael Urista died along with their friend Javier Ramirez.

“This looks so beautiful just looking at everybody out here it just warms my heart. It’s beautiful,” Ana Reynoso said.

The twins’ mother Ana Reynoso remembered her boys as energetic, kind and caring.

“I think they did an amazing job. They have impacted everybody even if they were doing a little bit of trouble-making, they left you laughing,” Reynoso said.

The three boys left behind many friends who also shared their thoughts and prayers.

“For me, you were more than a best friend. You have an unforgettable smile laugh and a personality that makes me feel comfort day after day,” one friend said.

The five teens were traveling along Foothill Road when their car careened off of the street Christmas night.

They struck a power pole and a tree.

The twins’ 16-year-old cousin Jared Reynoso remains in a coma following the crash.

“I’m so afraid for my nephew Jared. So at this point, I’m asking for prayers for Jared,”

Another teen Samantha Arceo is also still hospitalized.

“Samantha is doing a little bit better, so we’re wishing her well as well we’re just grateful that she’s woken up,”

It’s still unclear what caused the crash.

Grief counselors will be at the high school when class resumes after the holiday break.