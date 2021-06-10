Vigil held in honor of 7-year-old Liam Husted

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A vigil was held Thursday night for 7-year-old Liam Husted, the little boy who was found dead near Las Vegas almost two weeks ago.

His mom was arrested in Denver following a nationwide search.

Nick Husted, Liam’s father, spoke from the heart and shared his anguish about losing his son.

It is unclear what happened to the boy. The autopsy has not been released yet.

His mother Samantha Rodrqieuz is now facing an open murder charge for his death as she sits in a Denver jail, awaiting extradition after the boy’s body was found in Las Vegas.

Family and friends did not want to delve into his death but rather his life..

About 50 people showed up to offer their support for the family.

Candles bearing Liam’s smiling face lined up, as well as posters showing Liam in happy times, especially in his father’s arms.

His father reminisced about his son and all that he will miss.

His father also shared that he bought a Slurpee and some Cheez-Its on Thursday, some of Liam’s favorite snacks — Quite a special ceremony for a special kid.