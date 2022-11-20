SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People right here in San Francisco spent the day remembering those killed and injured in the Club Q shooting. At the vigil in The Castro, she spoke to some people about how they were feeling after another tragedy.

The shooting at Club Q was on the eve of the Transgender Day of Remembrance and some members of the LGBTQ+ community say that shows how this type of violence is all too familiar to them.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Harvey Milk Plaza to remember another horrific event within the LGBTQ+ community. There was a shooting that killed at least 5 people at club q in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.

State Senator Scott Wiener spoke at the event. He says the political climate is influencing this type of hate.

“Words have consequences and political rhetoric from the highest levels of the United States government has consequences and eventually someone is going to act,” Wiener said. “This was not an isolated attack. We know in this country the toxic rhetoric demonizing LGBTQ+ people has only gotten worse over time.”

Maceo Person and Diara Ried came to the vigil after attending the Transgender Day of Remembrance. They say it’s important to have as many people as possible at this vigil.

Reid says the community and lawmakers have to do everything they can to make sure this type of tragedy doesn’t happen again.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“It’s about time that we start having those difficult conversations and make a change, a real change,” Reid said.

The lieutenant governor was also at the vigil. She said she wants to do everything she can to protect the LGTBQ+ community, including keeping guns out of the hands of those who should not have them.