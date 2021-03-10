Vigil held to honor life of Antioch man and demand justice

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Many people came out tonight to honor the life of an Antioch man who died back in December.

Angelo Quinto would have been 31 today. His family says he was murdered by police in December after they called 911 for help.

“Happy birthday son.”

Friends, family, neighbors and city officials celebrating the life of Angelo Quinto on what would have been his 31st birthday.

“I should’ve told him that he’s getting really old without a single doubt in my mind that he would live to see his face wrinkle and his hair turn gray,” sister Bella Collins said.

Quinto’s family and his attorney say he was murdered by Antioch police back in December after they called 911 for help. They say Quinto was in the middle of a mental health crisis.

They say officers put their knees on his neck.

“We had a healthy young man in his mother’s arms being cradled he was in need of help and within five minutes his life was taken from him it’s unconscionable,” attorney John Burris said.

The Antioch Police Chief told reporters last week that an officer did have a knee on Quinto’s shoulder blade but never on his head, neck, or throat. They say he became unresponsive after police called for an ambulance and that he died three days later in the hospital.

“I would give anything for a do-over to have the opportunity to avoid the tragedy in some way,” stepfather Robert Collins said.

Photos of Quinto, artwork, candles and signs covered Antioch city on Wednesday for his birthday to celebrate his life and to demand justice.

“Thank you for coming and honoring him and remembering his drive and his energy and his ambition and his love,” Bella said.