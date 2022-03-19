HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Family and friends of 8-year-old Sophia Mason are keeping her memory alive.

They held a vigil for her in front of Hayward City Hall this evening.

There was a lot of support for Sophia’s family at her vigil.

Last week, she was found dead in her mother’s boyfriend’s home.

KRON4 spoke with Sophia’s family last week before the coroner had confirmed that it was Sophia’s body.

They say it’s been hard knowing for sure that she is gone.

“We only had the pleasure of knowing her for eight years, eight very short years and I think we’re processing what that means,” said second cousin Melissa Harris.

Dozens of people gathered to remember the life of 8-year old Sophia Mason at a vigil at Hayward City Hall.

Harris helped plan the event.

“To keep the public’s attention on the case, we don’t want it to fade out of people’s hearts and their minds. We want Sophia to be present in everyone’s life until her killers are brought to justice,” Harris said.

Sophia’s body was found last week in her mother’s boyfriend’s home in Merced.

Since then, her mother has been arrested but her mother’s boyfriend, Dhante Jackson is also a suspect in her murder. He is still at-large.

“He was there the night that they captured (Sophia’s mother), but he was able to get away,” Harris said. “The detectives have profusely apologized, even though it’s not there fault. They didn’t have enough information to bring him in.”

Harris says they are asking people to keep a look out for Jackson. If you have any information, call police.

City councilmember Angela Andrews attended the vigil — saying this tragedy hits close to home.

“I have a daughter. I have a three year old. When I saw her picture she looks like my daughter and I can’t imagine the pain their going through right now,” Andrews said.

The family says they will continue to do whatever they can to keep Sophia’s memory alive.