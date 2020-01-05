Vigil to be held for man killed in Oakland laptop theft

OAKLAND (KRON) – A vigil is scheduled to be held in Oakland on Sunday where a man was killed on New Year’s Eve.

Shuo-Zeng was killed after chasing suspects who tried to steal his laptop.

Police say three suspects approached Zeng and took his laptop before getting into a rented black BMW SUV.

Zeng chased after them and grabbed onto the door of their vehicle.

As they sped away, Zeng was dragged and hit his head on a parked car.

Two of the suspects were identified as 21-year-old Javon Lee and 22-year-old Byron Reed.

Reed was charged with special circumstance murder and Lee was charged with involuntary manslaughter. Both face charges for second-degree robbery.

A third suspect has not yet been identified.

Zeng’s family was due to arrive in the Bay Area on Saturday.

The vigil will be held outside the Starbucks in the Montclair neighborhood at 11:30 a.m.