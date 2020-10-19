Vigil to Find Sydney West held Thursday in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a missing UC Berkeley student will hold a vigil in Pleasanton on Thursday.

The Vigil to Find Sydney West is “intended to bring together the family’s California-based community, celebrate their love for Sydney, and talk about the help needed to keep up the momentum to find Sydney.”

19-year-old West was last seen near Crissy Field and the Golden Gate Bridge on the morning of Sept. 30. “This is every parent’s nightmare,” West’s father said. West’s parents moved from Pleasanton, California, to North Carolina three years ago. She is currently a student at UC Berkeley.

This Vigil to Find Sydney will be physically held in Pleasanton, California, and will also be streamed in real-time on Facebook Live.

Vigil organizers ask that people wear a mask, bring hand sanitizer, bring their own chairs or blankets and maintain physical distance during the vigil. They also ask anyone who feels sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.

The vigil will be on Oct. 22 at Lions Wayside Park starting at 6 p.m. PT.

The San Francisco Police Department said West is considered an at-risk missing person, partially because she suffers from depression. She is 5’10” and was wearing black leggings, a teal hoodie, her hair in bun on top of her head and slip on Vans (dark green and black print).

