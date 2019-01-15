Vigil to honor teens killed in Antioch crash

ANTIOCH (KRON) -- Two girls, a 17-year-old and 13-year-old are now dead because of a horrific crash over the weekend in Antioch.

Several others remains hospitalized. Tomorrow, a vigil is planned to honor the two girls.

Friends of the girls and other community members plan to come out and pay their respects and pray for others still in the hospital.

Balloons saying ‘I love you’ braved the windy conditions. Teens stood in the rain taking it all in at this makeshift memorial.

It has just been a few days, since the fatal crash that left two girls dead.

Four others remain in the hospital, some with serious injuries.

The coroner’s office confirmed Monday that 17-year-old Leana Rubin died in the traffic collision. 13-year-old Jaia Lightner's father told KRON4 News his daughter was also a victim.

Police believe Rubin was the driver - and that rain and speed could be the cause of the collision with a tree on Lone Tree Drive late Friday night.

The vigil is scheduled for Tuesday 7:30 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot in Antioch.

