(KRON) — There was an accident in Morgan Hill Thursday involving what appears to be a vintage car and an SUV, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters with Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit responded to the crash at East Dunne Avenue and Murphy Avenue.

Patients were transported from the scene and firefighters are making all resources available. East Dunne Avenue is closed between Murphy Avenue and Condit Road.

Photos posted to Cal Fire’s social media account show at least two vehicles involved in the crash, one of which was a restored vintage station wagon of some kind.

There were no exact details provided on injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.