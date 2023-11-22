(KRON) — Oakland restaurant AlaMar reported a break-in on Tuesday. The popular uptown eatery posted a video to its Instagram of an apparent burglar making their way behind the counter.

“We are extremely sad and angry that we have been violated again, especially close to the holidays. We love Oakland and we want to continue to be here but situations like this make it hard to want to stay here,” AlaMar said.

AlaMar did not specify exactly what damages were caused by the burglary. The video shows the suspect grabbing items from behind the counter.

This is not the first time the restaurant has been targeted by crime, AlaMar’s post said. On Oct. 29, it posted a picture of its “Stomper” statue outside the restaurant uprooted and on the ground.

“We are still here for the community and we will continue to be resilient,” AlaMar said.

AlaMar was founded by Top Chef alum Nelson German, who claims it is the only Dominican restaurant in the Bay Area. It is located just west of Lake Merritt at 100 Grand Ave.

KRON4 reached out to the Oakland Police Department for more on the burglary and is awaiting a response.