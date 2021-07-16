Video: Elderly man pistol-whipped, robbed in Oakland’s Chinatown

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man was knocked to the ground and robbed during a daytime armed robbery in Oakland.

Police said the victim, an Asian man, was standing in the 200 block of 9th street in Chinatown when two attackers approached him with a gun. The suspects forcibly robbed the man and pistol-whipped him, police said.

The suspects also pistol-whipped a second victim who was trying to help the injured man before the suspects fled in a nearby vehicle, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The victims described the suspects to police as two Black men in their 20’s. The armed suspect was wearing a black hoody, red shirt black pants and black shoes. He weighed between 180-200 pounds and about 5’10”-6’0″, the victims said.

The second suspect was described to police as weighing between 160-180 pounds, about the same height as suspect one, and wearing a white hoody, white pants and black shoes.

(Courtesy: Carl Chan)

Police said there was a third person inside the getaway car. The photo above shows the getaway car – a dark sedan – provided by Carl Chan with the Oakland Chamber of Commerce.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigators at (510) 238-3326.

Video courtesy Carl Chan