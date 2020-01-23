Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Violent armed robbery caught on camera in Oakland

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) – Neighbors in Oakland are on edge after a violent armed robbery at an apartment complex on Canyon Oaks Drive.

A community meeting was held Wednesday night to talk about the surveillance video neighbors saw online.

The video has since been taken down, but it showed a woman being attacked and robbed by a man with a gun while she was at the front door of her home.

During the robbery, the man pointed a gun at the victim’s head.

Concerned neighbors are asking the city and police department to do more patrols and take more action to stop these crimes.

Neighbors say armed robberies are happening during the day or when victims are returning home from work.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News