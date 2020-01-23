Violent armed robbery caught on camera in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Neighbors in Oakland are on edge after a violent armed robbery at an apartment complex on Canyon Oaks Drive.

A community meeting was held Wednesday night to talk about the surveillance video neighbors saw online.

The video has since been taken down, but it showed a woman being attacked and robbed by a man with a gun while she was at the front door of her home.

During the robbery, the man pointed a gun at the victim’s head.

Concerned neighbors are asking the city and police department to do more patrols and take more action to stop these crimes.

Neighbors say armed robberies are happening during the day or when victims are returning home from work.

