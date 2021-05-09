Violent carjacking in SF leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Warning: This video contains material that some viewers may find disturbing; viewer discretion advised

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco police are asking for the public’s help locating the people involved in a violent car jacking.

It happened on April 7 shortly after 1 a.m. near Geary and Stockton streets.

The owner of the car sustained life-threatening injuries and just got out of the hospital.

The victim is 65 years old, he’s retired but was highly active before this.

His sister-in-law says he’s a good man, but now his life has been changed forever.

“It is heartbreaking, it’s literally heartbreaking,” she said. “He is not the same man.”

Richard Mead spent his life as a longshoreman — he called the Bay Area home.

In his retired years, he started collecting scrap metal and recycling it.

That’s what his sister-in-law Alesha Boyd says he was doing on the night of April 7.

He was near Geary and Stockton in San Francisco when his life changed forever.

“From what he can recall, he remembers looking over at his truck and he saw somebody in there and so he approached the truck and said ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ and the individual started up the truck and Richard jumped on to the hood of the vehicle.”

But that didn’t stop the suspect.

‘The young man speed up, slammed on the breaks and Richard fell off the hood of the vehicle and then ran him over with the vehicle, crushing his skull, his face, breaking his back in two places,” she said.

Mead needed a six-hour emergency brain surgery.

“There was brain fluid leaking from his nose,” Boyd said. There was also bleeding on the brain. Richard’s injuries were explained to us as a frontal lobotomy.”

Surgeons pieced his skull back together with bolts and plates but he’s lost part of his vision and hearing.

Boyd says they’re not sure if he’ll ever recover.

“Today he needs care, constant care,” she said.

Video from San Francisco police show the suspect and a person of interest.

While Mead and his family hope that the suspects will be caught — he doesn’t necessarily want them to go to jail.

“Richard has great empathy and compassion for the people who have committed this violence against him,” Boyd said. “He says he imagines himself standing in front of a judge and telling the judge that he believes these individuals also need rehabilitation.”

KRON4 is told Mead is trying to stay positive and he reassures his family that he is getting stronger everyday.