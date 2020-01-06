Violent crime, car burglaries on the rise in Oakland, 2019 police data shows

OAKLAND (KRON) — The City of Oakland saw more crime in 2019 than in the previous year, including higher numbers of homicides, shootings and car burglaries, according to a report released Monday by the police department.

The data tracks crime from Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019 and compares the numbers to 2018 and the previous five year average.

Overall crime increased last year by 15 percent compared to 2018, with the most significant increase in car burglaries and residential robberies.

Violent crime overall increased by 7 percent in 2019 from the previous year.

In 2018, Oakland police investigated 8,226 car burglaries. Last year, that number jumped by 38 percent to 11,367.

Residential robberies increased by 32 percent in 2019, increasing to 96 cases from 73 in 2018.

Oakland saw a decrease in rape in 2019, with the number of crimes decreasing by 17 percent compared to 2018, according to city data.

Looking at data from the last five years, the most significant changes are in burglary and aggravated assault, which both saw increases compared to the five year average.

For the full report from Oakland Police on 2019 crime data, click here.