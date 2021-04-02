Violent crime in Oakland prompts community groups to get involved

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Violent crime in Oakland is prompting community groups to get more involved then ever before.

Recently there was a vigil for those who lost loved ones.

You can almost feel the pain and suffering watching the video of a vigil from Oakland. The gathering of about 100 – organized by Acts Full Gospel to offer comfort to those mothers and family members who have recently lost their children.

“It is awful what is going on,” Bob Jackson said. “The hurt, the effects, profound.”

Pastor Bob Jackson talked about how the community is hurting, especially with 34 homicides so far this year in Oakland — up 230%.

“It is a dire situation, one that I know we can turn around, but it is a hardship,” Jackson said.

Jackson says the pandemic certainly delivering a blow – by taking away jobs, making people desperate.

“Those people now turning to crime, more and more,” he said.

He said despite the dismal picture, he feel the future can be brighter, he believes the new chief with new programs can change the dynamics, help get guns off the street, and lower homicides. He is calling on other community based organizations to help, and perhaps make these prayer vigils more frequent to put Oakland on a different more harmonious path.

“I call on others to participate,” Jackson said.