Violent crimes increase 115% on BART

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Violent crime on BART – including robberies and aggravated assaults – increased by 115% over the past 5 years, the Alameda County Grand Jury announced in a report released Tuesday.

In the grand jury’s findings from 2018-2019, it was also discovered that BART lost 8% of its ridership since its peak in 2016.

There are four “quality of life issues” that apparently discourage ridership on BART:

Homelessness

Cleanliness of the trains and stations

Fare evasion

Security and perception of safety

According to the report, BART’s average weekday ridership has steadily declined from its 2016 peak of 433,400 riders to 407,600 in 2019 – that’s a loss of 6% fewer passengers each weekday than three years ago.

Forecasted ridership for 2020 is predicted to be even lower, especially on weekends, despite a 2% increase in the Bay Area’s population from 2016 to 2018, the grand jury report indicated.

Here’s a breakdown of the crime statistics as found by the grand jury:

128% increase in robberies

83% increase in aggravated assault

115% increase in overall violent crime

>> Click here to see the full 2018-2019 Alameda County Grand Jury Final Report.